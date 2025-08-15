Henry picked up the save Thursday against the Phillies, yielding one hit with one strikeout over a scoreless ninth inning.

It was reported that Henry would be in the mix for saves after the Nationals traded closer Kyle Finnegan near the deadline. However, Jose Ferrer got the first save opportunity while Henry pitched the eighth frame. Their roles reversed Thursday, with Ferrer setting up the 26-year-old rookie. The save was the first of Henry's career. He's allowed one run on four hits and two walks across 5.2 innings in August. Washington could utilize a committee approach to the closer role during the final stretch of the regular season.