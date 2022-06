Henry, who was placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Rochester on Thursday, is dealing with tenderness in his right shoulder, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Henry surrendered four runs over three innings during his last start June 11, though it's unclear when the shoulder issue first surfaced. The 22-year-old will spend at least a week on the minor-league injured list, though it's unclear if he's expected to miss any time beyond the minumum.