Bacus has a significant forearm strain and will not return this season, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Bacus threw the first 11.1 innings of his big-league career this season and failed to impress, allowing 10 runs while striking out seven batters and walking nine. He was shut down with what was originally called a right flexor strain. Whether or not he'll be up to full speed by the start of spring training is not yet clear.