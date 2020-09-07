Bacus was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right flexor strain Monday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Bacus gave up five runs over 2.1 innings during his past two appearances, and his injury could help provide an explanation for his struggles. The right-hander has been mainly effective in relief during his first major-league season, but he'll now be sidelined while he recovers from his injury. It's unclear how much time he'll miss as a result of the issue. James Bourque was called up by the Nationals to take his place in the bullpen.