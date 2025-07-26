Crews (oblique) continues to work out with the Nationals and take simulated at-bats in a batting cage, but the team is holding off sending him on a rehab assignment for now, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

The young outfielder has been out since May 20 due to an oblique strain, and with Washington well out of playoff contention, there's no rush to get Crews back in the lineup. Given the length of his layoff, he may need more than a few days on a rehab stint, but a return in early August remains plausible.