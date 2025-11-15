Yean signed a minor-league contract with the Nationals on Saturday, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Yean was traded from Washington to Pittsburgh back in 2020 as part of the return for Josh Bell, and the former will now return to the organization with which he began his professional career. The 24-year-old righty turned in a 2.86 ERA and 1.55 WHIP across 69.1 innings at Triple-A Indianapolis in 2025 and will likely report to Rochester to begin 2026.