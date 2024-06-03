Vargas went 2-for-4 with a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's win over the Guardians.

Getting another start at shortstop in place of CJ Abrams (shoulder) and batting ninth, Vargas swiped his fifth bag of the season in a productive afternoon. Abrams could be back in the lineup as soon as Monday against the Mets, bumping Vargas back to the bench, but the veteran utility player has been effective when called upon this season, slashing .288/.368/.385 through 120 plate appearances.