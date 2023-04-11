Vargas was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a left shoulder strain retroactive to April 10, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Vargas was reportedly dealing with shoulder stiffness Monday, and now will officially be out for at least 10 days with a strained left shoulder. With Luis Garcia still day-to-day with a hamstring injury, Michael Chavis or the newly-recalled Jeter Downs will fill in at second base for the time being.