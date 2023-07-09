Vargas is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Vargas started in all of the Nationals' last three games and produced exactly one base hit in each of those contests to bring his hitting streak up to six games. The Nationals faced left-handed starting pitchers in each of those last three contests, but Vargas will find himself on the bench Sunday versus Rangers right-hander Dane Dunning. Vargas looks as though he'll be limited to a short-side platoon role for the foreseeable future.