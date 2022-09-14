Vargas went 2-for-3 with a run scored and a steal in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Orioles.

Vargas recorded his third straight multi-hit game with two base knocks Tuesday. The second baseman singled and scored in the third inning, singled again in the fourth and walked and stole second base in the ninth. The stolen base was his third of the season, and the two-hit effort increased his slash line to .293/.338/.450 through 152 plate appearances.