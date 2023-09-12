Rutledge is en route to Pittsburgh and could make his major-league debut Wednesday versus the Pirates, Grant Paulsen of 106.7 The Fan reports.

Washington has yet to name a starter for Wednesday's game, but it appears that Rutledge might get the nod. The now-24-year-old right-hander was drafted by the Nationals with the 17th overall pick in 2019 and has worked to a 3.71 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 106:55 K:BB in 119 innings (23 starts) this season between Double-A Harrisburg and Triple-A Rochester.