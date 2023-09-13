Nationals manager Davey Martinez said Rutledge will make his major-league debut Wednesday against Pittsburgh, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Rutledge began the season with Double-A Harrisburg and has posted a 4.44 ERA and 1.51 WHIP through 50.2 innings since being promoted to Triple-A Rochester in June. The 24-year-old righty doesn't strike batters out at a particularly high rate (7.9 K/9), and he's struggled with walks (5.4 BB/9) since reaching Triple-A, so fantasy managers would be wise to temper expectations as Rutledge makes his first major-league start.