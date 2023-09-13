Rutledge was recalled from Triple-A Rochester ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday versus the Pirates.

Rutledge will be making his major-league debut Wednesday night in Pittsburgh and could fit in a couple more turns in the Nationals' rotation before the 2023 season comes to a close. A first-round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, the now-24-year-old right-hander had registered a 3.71 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 106:55 K:BB in 119 innings (23 starts) this season between Double-A and Triple-A.