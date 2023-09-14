Rutledge (0-1) took the loss Wednesday, allowing seven runs on 10 hits and a walk over 3.2 innings against Pittsburgh. He struck out two.

It was a rocky start to Rutledge's MLB career -- the Pirates put up a four spot on the right-hander in the first inning, as he ultimately allowed seven runs without making it through the fourth inning. The 24-year-old Rutledge had a strong year in the minors, pitching to a 3.71 ERA while striking out 106 across 119 innings between Double-A and Triple-A. He'll be looking for better results in his second big-league outing, tentatively scheduled for next week against the White Sox.