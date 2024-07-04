Wood went 2-for-3 with a run, an RBI and a stolen base in a 7-5 win against the Mets on Wednesday.

Wood was just 1-for-7 over his first two big-league games before notching his first multi-hit performance Wednesday. He also picked up his first big-league run, RBI and stolen base in the contest. Wood showed that he can come through in the clutch, as his seventh-inning RBI single broke a 5-5 tie and proved to be the decisive knock in Washington's win.