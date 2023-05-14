Adon remains on the Nationals' taxi squad but won't be formally called up from Triple-A Rochester to serve as the 27th man for Sunday's doubleheader with the Mets, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Shortly after Saturday's game was suspended, manager Dave Martinez suggested that Adon would be promoted to the big club once the Nationals and Mets completed the resumed game Sunday. Instead, the Nationals will designate Cory Abbott as the 27th man ahead of the second game of the day, perhaps due to the fact that he's outperformed Adon at the Triple-A level this season. Expect Adon to return to Rochester to make his next turn through the Triple-A rotation later on in the upcoming week.