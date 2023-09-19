Adon (2-3) allowed five runs on nine hits and two walks over five-plus innings Monday, striking out five and taking a loss against the Nationals.

Adon looked strong through four scoreless frames before Luis Robert drilled a three-run shot in the fifth inning. Adon was then charged with two more runs in the sixth. He's been tagged with 16 runs over his last four starts, registering a brutal 7.58 ERA during that stretch. He's lost three straight decisions and owns a 6.28 ERA on the year. Adon is currently lined up to face Atlanta at home this weekend.