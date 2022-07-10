The Nationals optioned Adon to Triple-A Rochester on Sunday.
Adon will head back to the minors after he picked up his MLB-leading 12th loss of the season Thursday, when he was charged with four earned runs on six hits and three walks over four innings against the Phillies. The Nationals activated reliever Hunter Harvey (forearm) from the 60-day injured list to take over Adon's spot on the 26-man active roster, but the team will still need to find a pitcher to replace Adon in the rotation when his next turn comes up in Saturday's game versus Atlanta.
