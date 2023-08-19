Adon came away with a no-decision in Friday's 8-7 win over the Phillies, surrendering six runs on six hits and two walks over four innings. He struck out three.

All six runs off the right-hander came in the fourth inning, but the Nats immediately got Adon off the hook for the loss in the bottom of the frame. Since moving into the rotation in August, the 25-year-old has a 7.62 ERA that isn't reflected in his 1.15 WHIP and 13:4 K:BB through 13 innings. He's next set to take the mound next weekend in Miami.