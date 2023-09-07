Adon allowed two runs on six hits and three walks while striking out six batters in a no-decision against the Mets on Wednesday.

Adon yielded a run in the first inning but didn't let the Mets score again until the fifth. He departed with a 2-0 deficit, though he was taken off the hook when the Nationals scored three times late in the contest. Adon threw just 45 of 80 pitches for strikes and walked a season-high three batters, but he also recorded 12 swinging strikes and notched his second-highest total of the campaign with six punchouts. The right-hander has been up-and-down since getting his second call-up of the season Aug. 5, and overall he has an uninspiring 5.56 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 29:10 K:BB over 34 innings.