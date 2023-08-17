Adon (legs) is listed as the Nationals' starter for Friday's series opener against the Phillies, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Adon made an early exit from his last outing due to cramping in both of his legs, but it looks like he'll be good to go Friday versus Philly. The 25-year-old right-hander has posted a 5.00 ERA and 10:2 K:BB in nine innings (two starts) since officially stepping into the Nats' rotation earlier this month.