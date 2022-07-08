Adon (1-12) took the loss Thursday, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks over four innings against the Phillies. He struck out five.

Adon was recalled from Triple-A Rochester ahead of Thursday's game and made his second start at the MLB level since June 7. However, the rookie right-hander continues to struggle and has allowed at least four runs in three consecutive starts. Across 64.2 innings, Adon sports a 7.10 ERA with a 55:39 K:BB.