Adon will start Thursday's game against the Phillies, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Adon was sent to the minors June 21 and allowed an unearned run while striking out three in five innings a day later. However, he hasn't pitched since then due to a planned break, so he should be fully rested when he takes the mound Thursday. The right-hander has posted a 6.97 ERA and 1.75 WHIP in 60.2 innings over 13 major-league starts this year.
