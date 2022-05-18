Adon (1-7) took the loss Tuesday, allowing one run on five hits over 4.2 innings as the Nationals fell 5-1 to the Marlins. He struck out two without walking a batter.

The 23-year-old now leads the majors in losses, but this one wasn't really his fault as the Nats gave Adon very little help. He tossed 84 pitches (54 strikes) before exiting, and the right-hander has failed to complete five innings in six of his eight starts this season. Adon will carry a 6.38 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and poor 31:23 K:BB through 36.2 innings into his next outing.