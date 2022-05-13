Adon (1-6) allowed three earned runs on three hits and five walks while striking out two across 3.2 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Mets.

Adon struggled mightily with his command, which ultimately sunk his outing. He allowed three walks before a two-RBI single in the opening frame. Adon handed out an additional two free passes in the second inning but was able to work out of the jam. In addition to inflating his ERA, Adon's inability to find the strike zone has also run up his pitch count. As a result, he's now completed fewer than five innings in five of his seven starts. Overall, he has maintained a 7.03 ERA and 29:23 K:BB across 32 innings this season.