Adon (2-2) took the loss Tuesday, allowing four runs on eight hits and six walks over four-plus innings against the Pirates. He struck out four.

Adon dealt with multiple baserunners in each of his four-plus innings Tuesday, issuing a career-high six free passes. In seven outings since his Aug. 5. return to the big-league squad, the 25-year-old righty has a 6.00 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 3.8 BB/9 across 33 innings. Adon will carry a 5.92 season-long ERA into his next start, which is tentatively scheduled for early next week versus the White Sox.