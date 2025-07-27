Tena is expected to be called up from Triple-A Rochester, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Tena began the season on the big-league roster but was sent down to Rochester on June 15. In 44 games earlier this season with Washington, he slashed .248/.325/.365 with no homers, 13 RBI and two stolen bases. Tena played mostly at third base while in the majors but also logged action at second base in two games. He figures to give the Nationals some versatility in the infield after Amed Rosario was traded to the Yankees on Saturday.