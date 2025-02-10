Tena will battle with Trey Lipscomb in spring training for the Nationals' starting job at third base, Bobby Blanco of MASN Sports reports.

Tena showed some upside at the plate after being acquired from the Guardians in the Lane Thomas trade last year, slashing .274/.305/.363 over 41 games for the Nats with three homers and six steals in seven attempts. The 23-year-old mostly played shortstop in the minors however, and defensively he has a lot of work to do at the hot corner, committing nine errors on only 87 chances. Lipscomb has the stronger glove, but he stumbled to a .500 OPS in 61 big-league games in 2024. If Tena shows enough improvement in the field during camp, he'll be the favorite to get the nod at third base in the Opening Day lineup. Prospect Brady House could also get a look this spring, but he likely needs more development time at Triple-A before he'll be ready to take over the job.