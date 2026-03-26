Tena will begin the season on the Nationals' 26-man roster, Jessica Camerato and Paige Leckie of MLB.com report.

Washington scooped up Jorbit Vivas from the Yankees late in camp to be itss top utility option, but Tena is out of minor-league options and will remain on the bench as well, at least for now. Tena slashed .243/.314/.355 over 169 plate appearances last season with zero homers and three steals while seeing most of his time at third base.