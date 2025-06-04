Tena is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Tena had started in each of Washington's last seven games while the Nationals faced right-handed pitchers, but he'll hit the bench Wednesday with southpaw Matthew Boyd taking the hill for the Cubs. Platoon mate Amed Rosario will step in at third base in place of Tena, who went 7-for-23 with five extra-base hits (four doubles, one triple), a 5:5 BB:K, six runs and four RBI over that seven-game stretch.