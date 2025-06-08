Nationals' Jose Tena: Idle again Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tena is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.
Tena will hit the bench for the fourth time in five games, with all of his absences coming against left-handed starting pitchers. The Rangers are having southpaw Jacob Latz serve as an opener for Sunday's contest, so Tena could end up subbing in for the right-handed-hitting Amed Rosario once Latz exits the contest, likely after working an inning or two.
