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Nationals' Jose Tena: On bench again Tuesday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Tena is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Guardians.

The left-handed-hitting Tena will hit the bench for the sixth time in seven games, this time taking a seat against Guardians lefty Joey Cantillo. Two of Tena's recent absences came against right-handed pitchers, perhaps signaling that the 25-year-old doesn't have a firm grip on a strong-side platoon role. The Nationals may be more inclined to give a look at Curtis Mead as an everyday player at third base; though he's done most of his damage against lefties this season, Mead started against a right-hander (Tanner Bibee) in Monday's 10-2 win over Cleveland and went 2-for-5 with a pair of home runs.

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