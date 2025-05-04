Tena is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.

After heading to the bench for Saturday's 11-6 win while Nick Lodolo took the hill for Cincinnati, the lefty-hitting Tena will remain on the bench Sunday against a right-handed starter (Nick Martinez). The Nationals had given Tena a look as their primary third baseman after Paul DeJong (orbital) landed on the injured list in mid-April, but Tena may be falling out of favor after going 0-for-13 with a walk and seven strikeouts over his last four starts. Amed Rosario will get the call at third base for the second day in a row.