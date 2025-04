Tena went 3-for-4 with two RBI in Friday's win over the Mets.

It's the second three-hit performance this week for Tena, who has seized a strong-side platoon role at third base with Paul DeJong (nose) sidelined. Tena's started five of the last seven games, all against right-handed pitching, and gone 8-for-20 (.400) with two doubles, a triple, three runs and five RBI.