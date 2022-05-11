Ruiz will start at catcher and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Mets, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Ruiz was on the bench for the Nationals' last two games, but his absence from the lineup in Tuesday's 4-2 loss was likely just a byproduct of Washington's pitching schedule. Manager Dave Martinez wanted to keep Riley Adams in a battery with Patrick Corbin, who followed up an eight-inning effort May 4 in Colorado by blanking the Mets over five innings. Adams and Corbin should continue to work in a tandem moving forward, but Ruiz still profiles as the Nationals' clear No. 1 catcher and should pick up the lion's share of the work behind the dish.