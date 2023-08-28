Ruiz (head) will start at catcher and bat cleanup in Monday's game against the Blue Jays, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Though the Nationals called up Drew Millas from Triple-A Rochester to give the team a third catcher on the 26-man active roster, Ruiz will be able to resume duties behind the dish Monday after not starting in either of the past two contests and not catching at all in the previous four contests. Riley Adams will head back to the bench after serving as the Nationals' starting catcher each of the past four games while Ruiz experienced a bout of lightheadness after taking a foul tip to his catcher's mask last Wednesday.