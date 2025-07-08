The Nationals placed Ruiz on the 7-day concussion injured list Tuesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Ruiz originally landed on the concussion IL on June 27 after being hit by a foul ball while in the dugout. He was activated Friday, but renewed symptoms will force him to remain on the injured list through the All-Star break. Riley Adams will take over as the Nationals' backstop for now, and Drew Millas will come up from Triple-A Rochester to provide some depth behind the plate.