Ruiz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.
After going 1-for-4 with a double in the Nationals' 3-2 loss Saturday in the second half of a doubleheader, Ruiz will get a breather as the two teams wrap up their series with a day game. Riley Adams will check in for Ruiz behind the plate.
