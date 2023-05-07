Ruiz went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and three total RBI in Saturday's loss to the Diamondbacks.

Ruiz put Washington on the scoreboard with a two-run double in the fourth inning, then kicked off an eventful ninth with a 431-foot solo shot to right field. The three RBI were a season high for the backstop, who had not knocked in any runs over his previous eight contests coming into Saturday. Ruiz notched his eighth multi-hit game of the campaign and raised his slash line to .248/.311/.376 through 119 plate appearances.