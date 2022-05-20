Ruiz isn't starting Friday against the Brewers, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Ruiz will get a breather after he went 3-for-3 with two doubles, a run, an RBI and two walks in Wednesday's win over Miami. Riley Adams will start behind the plate and bat seventh.
More News
-
Nationals' Keibert Ruiz: On base five times Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Keibert Ruiz: Receives breather Sunday•
-
Nationals' Keibert Ruiz: Steals first base of career•
-
Nationals' Keibert Ruiz: Back after two-game respite•
-
Nationals' Keibert Ruiz: Sitting out second straight game•
-
Nationals' Keibert Ruiz: Receives breather Sunday•