Ruiz isn't starting the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Rockies.
Ruiz, who hit .286 with two doubles, three runs, an RBI and a stolen base over his last five games, will get a breather in Saturday's matinee. Riley Adams will start behind the dish and bat seventh.
