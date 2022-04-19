site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Keibert Ruiz: On bench for nightcap
Ruiz will sit for the second half of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Diamondbacks, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Ruiz went 0-for-3 with a sacrifice fly in the afternoon game. He won't be asked to catch twice in one day, so he'll hit the bench as Riley Adams takes over behind the plate.
