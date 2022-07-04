site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Keibert Ruiz: On bench Monday
Ruiz isn't starting Monday's game against the Marlins.
Ruiz is getting a day off after he went 0-for-2 with a walk in Sunday's extra-inning loss to Miami. Tres Barrera will start behind the dish and bat eighth.
