site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: nationals-keibert-ruiz-on-bench-wednesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Nationals' Keibert Ruiz: On bench Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Ruiz is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies.
Ruiz started the past two games and will receive a day off after going 4-for-8 with a double, two walks, three RBI and a run. Riley Adams will take over behind the plate and bat seventh.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read