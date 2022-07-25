Ruiz went 3-for-3 with a walk, a double, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

Ruiz had just one hit in his previous five games, but he was at the center of the Nationals' offense Sunday. He was directly involved in three of their four run-scoring plays, including a go-ahead RBI single in the eighth inning that stood as the game-winning hit. The catcher has batted .241 (14-for-58) in July, and that's not far off from his .252/.313/.350 slash line for the season. He's added three home runs, 22 RBI, 23 runs scored and four stolen bases in 301 plate appearances, and he should continue to see a majority of the starts behind the dish over backup Tres Barrera.