Ruiz went 2-for-2 with two walks, an RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 6-3 win over the Padres.

Ruiz got aboard four times, which included his third multi-hit effort in August. Through 18 games this month, he's gone 13-for-55 (.236) with four extra-base hits. The catcher lifted his slash line back up to .246/.311/.354 through 97 contests, and he's added six steals, six home runs, 32 RBI and 28 runs scored this year in a starting role.