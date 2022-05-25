Ruiz is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.
After going 2-for-5 with a double, a run and his first stolen base of the season in Tuesday's loss, Ruiz looks to be getting a breather with the Nationals and Dodgers wrapping up their series with a day game after a night game. Riley Adams will fill in for him behind the plate, while Lane Thomas replaces Ruiz as the Nationals' No. 2 hitter.
