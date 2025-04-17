Ruiz is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Pirates.
Ruiz will receive a breather for just the second time all season while the Nationals and Pirates wrap up their series with a day game after a night game. Riley Adams will check in behind the plate, forming a battery with starting pitcher Trevor Williams.
