Ruiz isn't in the lineup for the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Guardians.
After going 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored during a win in Game 1, Ruiz will take a seat on the bench to conclude Tuesday's activities. Riley Adams will catch instead for Brad Lord and bat eighth.
