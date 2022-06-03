Ruiz is not in the starting lineup for Friday's contest against the Reds.
Ruiz will get a day off after going 0-for-4 with a strikeout in the loss to the Reds on Thursday. Riley Adams will get the start at catcher and bat seventh Friday.
